MISSING: The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for John “Doug,” a 76-year-old male who has Alzheimers and heart issues, and is missing.

Police say he was last seen in the 19600 block of International Blvd, in SeaTac (map below), but may have used public transit to travel to downtown Seattle.

  • 5ft 6in
  • 180lbs
  • White hair
  • Brown eyes

He was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt with gold threads, blue jeans & brown dress shoes.

Please call 911 if seen.