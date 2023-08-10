MISSING : The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for John “Doug,” a 76-year-old male who has Alzheimers and heart issues, and is missing.

Police say he was last seen in the 19600 block of International Blvd, in SeaTac (map below), but may have used public transit to travel to downtown Seattle.

5ft 6in

180lbs

White hair

Brown eyes

He was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt with gold threads, blue jeans & brown dress shoes.

Please call 911 if seen.

UPDATE: Doug is still missing. However, detectives believe he may be using public transit and took a metro bus or the lightrail to the downtown Seattle area. Please keep an eye out, and call 911 if located. @SoundTransit @KingCountyMetro @SeattlePD https://t.co/CmCj3JMTvg — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 10, 2023

Share this: Tweet



