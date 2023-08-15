On Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park will be presenting its 2023 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival at Des Moines Beach Park.

This is an all-day live music fundraiser – with music, drink and food – held outside at Des Moines Beach Park.

There will be four soul-stirring Blues Performances & dozens of craft beers from the NW’s best Brewers, with 100% of net proceeds supporting causes powered by Rotary!

And it all happens in a perfectly tuned natural amphitheater that very well may have been carved out by a volcanic eruption.

“Enjoy a day on the shores of Puget Sound, listening and dancing to the tunes of the some of the most outstanding blues artists in the Pacific Northwest while helping us fund our charitable projects including our primary beneficiary Highline Music4Life.”

To complement your blues they will be featuring over 16 local breweries, ciders and wine and a variety of fine foods from Cafe Pacific Catering and Pecos Pit Barbecue.

This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine, you must be 21 or older to attend and no pets will be allowed inside the event.

To learn more about the causes this great, all-day, outdoor concert will benefit, watch the video below, produced by Max Messer and Carlos Melgar Vasquez:

Here’s the lineup of bands:

Kenny James Miller Band

11:30 am – 1:00 p.m.

Too Slim &

The Taildraggers

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Johnny Wheels &

The Swamp Donkeys

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Rick Estrin &

The Nightcats

5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

