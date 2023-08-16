Volunteers are needed to help restore a healthy forest in North SeaTac Park on two upcoming Sundays – Aug. 20 and 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Help heal the forest in our beautiful urban oasis. North SeaTac Park’s trees clean, quiet, and cool the air and create habitat for wildlife and gathering and play spaces for residents near and far.

August’s two work events mark the 53rd and 54th time community members have come to one of two spots in the park to remove invasive weeds and plant and care for native trees and other plants.

“We’ll be working under cedars, Douglas Firs, dogwood, poplars, madrones and many other trees in areas that volunteers have transformed,” said organizer Nomie Maxwell. “Before we started in 2021, these areas were almost completely overrun with ivy and blackberry that carpeted the ground and climbed the trees. Now, much of the invasive growth is gone and many native trees and other plants are growing in their place. Come have fun with our work crew – and help with this continuing work that makes such a big difference.”

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

WHAT: Forest Rescue at North SeaTac Park.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

RSVP: Registration and details: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/99/

WHERE: Near S. 128th St. and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S.:

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

WHAT: Help restore a heatlhy forest in North SeaTac Park .

. WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

RSVP: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/100/

WHERE: Near S. 128th St. and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. (same as above).

