At approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, 2023 Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from witnesses reporting that two vehicles were shooting at each other on northbound I-5 near S. 188th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Further callers indicated that a full size black truck and a small black SUV were firing at each other exiting to S. 188th from northbound I-5, and this continued when they took the onramp to re-enter northbound I-5.

The black truck was last seen exiting to northbound I-405.

A third vehicle that was not involved sustained damage from the gunfire and thankfully no injuries. This driver was contacted after calling 9-1-1.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses or anyone that has information on either of the two vehicles or occupants. Please email Detective Hanson at [email protected].

