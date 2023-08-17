REMINDER : All are invited to a groundbreaking event this Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 to kick off the construction project to replace SeaTac’s Tyee High School with a new, modern high school building.

This free, open event will start at 3:15 p.m. behind Tyee High, on the grass football field/track.

It will feature U.S. Congressman Adam Smith, Muckleshoot Tribal Leader Council Vice Chairman Donny Stevenson, King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, and City of SeaTac Councilmembers Iris Guzman and Senayet Negusse.

And…200 servings of ice cream will be provided by Vanir Construction management to keep event attendees cool!

Mementos will include pieces of the stage floor.

The construction of the new school is funded by a bond approved by voters in Nov. 2022.

Fun fact: Absher Construction built the first Tyee High School, which opened in 1963.

More details and to RSVP: gethps.info/TyeeRSVP

WHAT: Tyee High School Groundbreaking Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, August 18, 3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Behind Tyee High School, on the grass football field/track, 4424 S 188th St, SeaTac:

