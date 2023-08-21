SPONSORED :

Save a whopping 25% on 4-inch and 6-inch perennials NOW through Aug. 31, 2023 at Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines !

Everyone loves perennials because they are annuals and can grow larger each year, filling a space with color and interest.

And right now, all 4-inch and 6-inch perennials are 25% off at Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines.

Ferns and Heather are not included in this sale, but many other plant selections are available. Perennials include their deep selection of Lavender plants, fragrant and naturally repellent to many insects, and a “must grow” for home herb gardeners. This is a terrific time to pick up new plants for your garden and save a little cash.

But hurry – this sale ends Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, and the best selection will be had early in this sale.

Naturally, you will also want to check out all the enticing merchandise available to make your backyard, patio or home inviting while you are visiting.

Seasonal gifts on the Harvest and Spooky side are arriving weekly. Zenith Holland Nursery is your family owned destination for home, garden and gifts and award-winning plants.

Located in Des Moines, you’ll fall in love with this special spot, which is Des Moines’ oldest business, serving the whole south end.

Stop by today!

Zenith Holland Nursery 23260 Marine View Drive South Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organiztion can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected] .

