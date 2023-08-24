The weekend of Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, the Frank Hansen Memorial Regatta – featuring exciting outboard powerboat racing – will return to Angle Lake in SeaTac.

This free event is hosted by the Seattle Outboard Association (SOA) and produced as a SEAFAIR Community Event in partnership with the Angle Lake Shore Club. The event is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association (APBA), of which SOA is an affiliate.

It’s our own mini version of the historic Seafair Hydro Races!

The weekend-long, free event will feature competitive racing of both hydroplane and runabout style boats from the Stock, Modified, Pro, and Junior categories. The event will also feature New Folks in Boats, an event for people to experience the thrill themselves! This driver training program introduces race enthusiasts to outboard racing offering a driving class from the experienced SOA racers, and hands-on exhibition runs in a race ready hydro. The New Folks in Boats participants will be spread out through the race schedule and will fill gaps between heats. Spectators have an opportunity to meet the racers, including up-and-coming stars of the future, and legendary drivers from the past. Access to the race pits is available to anyone wearing closed-toed shoes, after signing an insurance waiver.

The Saturday race schedule will conclude the seven-event series of the 300ss Hydroplane NW Tour. At awards on Saturday evening, the Champion of this competitive event will be crowned. Currently the points are in a close standing, and we will see the deciding heats during the day at Angle Lake.

Sunday will begin the day with a commemorative ceremony reflecting on the tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. The day will also feature a full racing schedule and the presentation of a new award in honor of Frank Hansen and the Angle Lake Shore Club.

The event is free to the public – for more information, please visit:

https://anglelakesc.blogspot.com/p/frank-hansen-memorial-racing.html

Event Details

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Angle Lake Park, 19408 International Boulevard, SeaTac, WA 98188 (map below).

PARKING: Overflow Parking available at Alaska Airlines Headquarters Lot.

SCHEDULE: Saturday, Sept. 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. : Racing, New Folks in Boats, 300ss Hydroplane NW Tour Championship. Sunday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. : Racing, 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony, Frank Hansen/Angle Lake Shore Club Honorary Award.



Event Highlights

Meet and greet with racers of the future before they become stars!

Race pit access.

New Folks in Boats driver training program.

300ss Hydroplane NW Tour Championship.

Frank Hansen/Angle Lake Shore Club Honorary Award.

Commemorative ceremony remembering the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2001.

Food trucks.

FREE admission.

Videos

Below are some videos of previous racing events on Angle Lake:

About:

Seattle Outboard Association was founded in 1929 to organize outboard hydroplane racing in the greater Seattle area. The Seattle Outboard Association is an affiliate through APBA (American Powerboat Association) and is a proud boat racing club that started the careers of professional hydroplane drivers Chip Hanauer, JW Myers, Greg Hopp and the 2023 National Points Champion and Seafair Gold Cup Winner J Michael Kelly! More info at www.SeattleOutboard.org.

Frank Hansen, retired airline pilot, served 16 years as City of SeaTac Council Member, including three terms as Mayor. Frank was SeaTac’s first mayor and is still considered by many to have been our best. As a longtime member of the Angle Lake Shore Club, Frank enthusiastically supported the club’s ongoing efforts of sustaining long held traditions on the lake and he frequently encouraging board members to consider bringing new events to the community. This encouragement motivated Shore Club Advisor, Steve Beck, to consider bringing hydroplane boats ‘back’ onto the lake after hearing the stories that Frank shared with him regarding races held here years ago. The annual outboard motorboat race regatta is named in honor of Frank Hansen and in recognition of the impact his legacy had on the community. More info on this race is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3506983146283297

Angle Lake Shore Club is a not-for-profit community-based organization made up of residents who live on or near the shores of Angle Lake, in SeaTac, Washington. The club is managed by a board of elected volunteer members serving the community since 1934. More info at www.anglelakesc.blogspot.com.

