Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting of two attempted robberies in Burien and SeaTac on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 that were committed by masked suspects, with one victim being shot:

Burien Nail Salon

At 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call about a robbery at the H V Hair & Nail Salon at 406 SW 153rd Street in Burien (map below).

It was reported that an attempted robbery had been committed by three masked suspects.

Police said that it is unknown if the suspects got away with anything.

No injuries were reported, and it is unknown if this is related to a robbery later in the evening in SeaTac (see below).

The suspects were said to have fled in an unknown direction in a dark vehicle.

This is all the information police have released at this time.

This is currently an active and open investigation.

Robbery at Chevron in SeaTac

A little over 20 minutes later, at 6:18 p.m., KCSO Communications received a 911 call from a Chevron gas station at 15804 Des Moines Memorial Drive S., in the City of SeaTac (map below) on a robbery that just occurred.

The caller stated that he had just been shot by an unknown suspect at that location. The victim was shot in the lower left arm with an unknown caliber firearm before the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital for his injuries.

Police said that it was reported there were two, maybe three, unknown gender and race suspects that were wearing ski masks that fled the scene.

Currently KCSO Units from Sea Tac Police, Metro Transit PD and Burien PD are on scene and looking for the suspects in this incident.

It is unknown if the same suspects are related to any other robberies.

This is all the information police have released at this time.

This is currently an active and open investigation.

