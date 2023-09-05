On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, the King County Council approved two Parks Capital and Open Space Grants totaling $340,000 for the city of SeaTac for improvements to the SeaTac BMX Track and to the Grandview Off-Leash Dog Park.

The City of SeaTac will add lighting for the racing surface and perimeter of the North SeaTac Park BMX track and facility to extend operating hours and host races later into the day.

Additionally, to help improve safety and usage, the city will replace 1,660 feet of wood fencing with metal chain link fence at the Grandview Off-Leash Dog Park.

“All residents of King County should have access to high-quality and safe recreation space,” said King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove. “Through these two projects, the City of SeaTac,will make improvements for humans and our furry companions alike, and I’m proud to have King County partner in their efforts.”

“Our community and all South King County residents will benefit from this valuable investment into SeaTac Parks,” City Manager Carl Cole said. “I want to thank Councilmember Dave Upthegrove for his leadership in promoting and improving our active recreation spaces but also with bettering outdoor spaces for our four-legged family members.”

The Parks Capital and Open Space Grants program is part of the voter-approved 2020-2025 Parks Levy and seeks to assist eligible entities with open space acquisition, active recreation, passive recreation, and local trails. In August 2019, King County residents overwhelmingly supported the ballot a proposition authorizing a six-year property tax levy estimated to raise $810 million to support parks and open space throughout the County.

Share this: Tweet



