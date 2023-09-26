The American Association of University Women-Seattle Branch this week announced that Harmony Grace has been awarded a $5,000 college scholarship.

Grace graduated in June from both Tyee High School in SeaTac and Highline College in Des Moines.

While a student, she received a number of academic awards, including Distinguished Scholar Award, and Washington STEM Rising Star Award.

She has served as a member of the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Team for Highline Schools, and as a Youth Alternate Member for the SeaTac Community Services Advisory Committee.

Grace now attends the University of Washington, majoring in Human-Centered Design and Engineering.

Each year AAUW Seattle offers scholarships to full-time undergraduates who identify as women, who attend a public WA college/university and show evidence of financial need. Applicants must have graduated from high school in King County. AAUW Seattle Branch is one of over 1000 local affiliate branches of the national AAUW organization, whose mission since 1881 is to advance gender equity through research, education, and advocacy.

To learn more about AAUW Seattle Branch, visit https://aauw-seattle.org/.

To learn more about their scholarships, visit: https://aauw-seattle.org/what-we-do/college-scholarships.

Share this: Tweet



