Volunteers are needed to help support the Highline Schools Foundation by volunteering for the Brat Trot & Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Opportunities range from helping at the Burien Farmers Market, registration, setting up on race day, medal distribution and much more.

The Burien Brat Trot has long been a fun event for all ages, and serves as a fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation.

The 5k has always been a fast and (mostly) flat run/walk route through Burien, and new this year — the start and finish lines will be adjacent to Town Square Park on SW 152nd Street downtown, which will also be the site of Oktoberfest!

Through a partnership with Discover Burien, Burien Brat Trot and Burien Oktoberfest are together for an epic day of fun!

“We have many opportunities, from packet pick-up opportunities leading up to the event to day-of support like route monitors, set-up and take down, medal distribution, and more,” organizers said.

If you’re interested, please review the available slots at the link below and click on the button to sign up:

“Thank you!”

