Volunteers are needed to help support the Highline Schools Foundation by volunteering for the Brat Trot & Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Opportunities range from helping at the Burien Farmers Market, registration, setting up on race day, medal distribution and much more.
- The Burien Brat Trot has long been a fun event for all ages, and serves as a fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation.
- The 5k has always been a fast and (mostly) flat run/walk route through Burien, and new this year — the start and finish lines will be adjacent to Town Square Park on SW 152nd Street downtown, which will also be the site of Oktoberfest!
- Through a partnership with Discover Burien, Burien Brat Trot and Burien Oktoberfest are together for an epic day of fun!
“We have many opportunities, from packet pick-up opportunities leading up to the event to day-of support like route monitors, set-up and take down, medal distribution, and more,” organizers said.
If you’re interested, please review the available slots at the link below and click on the button to sign up:
CLICK HERE FOR OPPORTUNITIES
“Thank you!”
