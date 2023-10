The northbound I-5 Sea-Tac rest area in Federal Way will close from 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 16, until Noon on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 for scheduled routine maintenance.

An update will be provided once work is completed and the rest area re-opens.

People can receive real-time roadway information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map or by following the WSDOT_Traffic Twitter account.

