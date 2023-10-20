A Dia de los Muertos Teen Event will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Teen Center at Valley Ridge Community Center.

“Teens, join us for an afternoon to celebrate the celebration from Latin America that is Dia de los Muertos,” reads an announcement.

This free event will include live performances and activities for teens to participate in and learn more about this fascinating cultural tradition.

Transportation may be available for participating tweens and teens.

All activities are free.

More info here: https://www.seatacwa.gov/government/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events/dia-de-los-muertos-teen-event

Valley Ridge Community Center is located at 4644 S 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188:

