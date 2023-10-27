All are invited to join in to pay tribute to the men and women military veterans of the past and present at SeaTac’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony from 10–11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at the Veterans Memorial.

The names that have been added to the memorial since the ceremony held on Veteran’s Day 2022 will be read aloud.

Veteran’s Memorial Plaza is located adjacent to the SeaTac Community Center.

For information about the memorial, please visit www.seatacwa.gov/VeteranMemorial or call SeaTac Community Center at 206.973.4680.

WHAT: Veteran’s Day Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. from 10 – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Veterans Memorial, 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac, Washington 98168

