The Seattle Southside Chamber invites all to its 2023 Business Awards Gala and Fundraiser on Friday night, Nov. 17, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. at the Cove in Normandy Park.

“Join us as we celebrate the outstanding individuals and businesses in the Seattle Southside.”

2023 Southside Business Awards being presented will include:

Public Servant of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Educator of the Year

Non-Profit of the Year

Best Place to Work

New Business of the Year

Ambassador of the Year

Here’s more from the chamber:

“As leaders in the Southsound Community, we know you have an interest in seeing our region have full employment and its young people moving into jobs we have all around us, we invite you to help raise money for our Success Foundation to benefit our education and workforce development efforts for our summer youth program: The Workforce Discovery Lab (WDL). You will hear our students speak about their experience of the WDL from the 2023 cohort and celebrate our partners. “Help us create a positive impact by investing in our local youth. The Success Foundation connects youth from underserved households to careers. There is no reason good paying jobs to go unfilled and companies to look for workers while at the same time, so many families are in need of better incomes. The Workforce Discovery Lab offers students with Professional skills-building opportunities, and hands-on Career Exploration Workshops while earning cash and other resources for their time.”

Here are a few ways you can get involved or support this event:

Your participation and support can play a significant role in helping the Success Foundation achieve its goals of promoting education and workforce development for local youth.

“Together we can make a difference in our community, together we are stronger.”

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Sponsorship opportunities are still available – for more information, please download the Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form, or send an email to [email protected].

The Cove is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive in Normandy Park:

