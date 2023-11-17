Live Turkeys on display in Normandy Park through Thanksgiving are looking for your food donations!

This is the 6th Annual Krull Family Turkey Food Drive, taking place at their home in Normandy Park.

“Each year we ask the community to come vote on if we should “eat” or “pardon” our pet turkeys,” Tay Krull said. “The public can come meet the turkeys and donate non perishable food items into the ‘eat’ or ‘pardon’ bin, and each item in the bin is a vote!”

This is an ongoing event that will continue through Thanksgiving, and the Krull’s keep a running tally of how people are voting – currently it’s 340 for “eat” and 641 for “pardon”.

All food donations collected will be donated to Transform Burien’s food bank. Transform Burien is experiencing an increase in people served and are in greater need of food donations this year.

The Krull’s food drive has also started much slower in donations than in past years. Usually the food drive collects around 4,000 – 6,000 food items and with about a week until Thanksgiving the total is sitting below 1,000.

This year’s Pardoning Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at 20003 3rd Ave SW, Normandy Park (map below). Empire Coffee will be serving free coffee and hot chocolate to all (except the turkeys).

“We hope people will come visit the turkeys and donate generously through Thanksgiving Day!”

