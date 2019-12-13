SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding just one Open House this weekend!
This is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:
A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings.
Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances.
Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage.
Beautiful hardwood floors.
Master Suite w/ spa-like bath.
Second floor laundry.
3 car garage.
Covered sitting porch.
Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system.
A/C and generator.
This home will not disappoint!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Dec. 14: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,069,994
- MLS Number: 1520876
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
