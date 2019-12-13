SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding just one Open House this weekend!

This is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 14: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994 MLS Number: 1520876 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS: