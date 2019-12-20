Photo courtesy South King Fire & Rescue

Over three inches of rain has fallen in Normandy Park over the last 24 hours, according to local weather expert Michael Snyder.

The deluge has caused a lot of urban flooding locally, with houses being flooded and roads covered and closed.

The National Weather Service says that 2.22 of rain fell in Seattle overnight, making this the second wettest December day since 1945.

VIDEOS OF SEAHURST STORMDRAIN OVERFLOW

Seahurst resident John White sent us these two videos, showing the massive amount of rain water overflowing from a drainpipe at Eagle Landing Park:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT

The Weather Service says a Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.; they also issued the following alerts:

…HEAVY RAINFALL ON FRIDAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF

LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON…

Rainfall of 2-6 inches over the past 24 hours has increased soil

moisture to high levels across western Washington. Heavy rainfall of

1-2 inches additionally is expected through early Saturday. This

amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading

to an increased threat of landslides. At least one mudslide has

already been reported this morning in Sammamish.

Areas above 4500 feet in elevation will see mostly snow and not be

affected.

For more information about current conditions, visit

www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down

for the links to the landslide information pages.

For more information on landslides, visit the website for the

Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide

geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington,

including the following counties, in northwest Washington,

Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Skagit, and

Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce,

Snohomish, and Thurston.

* Through Sunday evening

* A strong weather system has brought heavy rainfall across much

of western Washington overnight. Heavy to moderate rain is

expected to continue through Saturday morning with 3 to 6 inches

of total rainfall is possible through this period particularly over

the mountains. Snow levels will remain above 5000 feet for all

but the northern Cascades – high enough for much of the

precipitation to fall as rain.

* Current river forecasts have trended somewhat higher for areas

with the heaviest precipitation, particularly those rivers

flowing off the Central and South Cascades, the Skokomish river

and the Chehalis River. A number of rivers throughout the watch

area remain at risk of flooding during this time. Urban and

small stream flooding is also a possibility, especially during

the heaviest rain. There continues to be some possibility that

landslides could be triggered by this heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor latest weather and river forecasts and be

alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to

flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding

develop.

Some gentle reminders for driving safely in flood-type weather.

🟣 slow down

🟣 turn on headlights

🟣 don't use cruise control

🟣 allow extra time to reach destinations

🟣 increase your following distance.

*As my Sicilian grandma used to say "drive like you've got some sense." pic.twitter.com/sUf2JbtXS1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 20, 2019

7-DAY FORECAST

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast, which shows that we’ll be having a ‘Wet Christmas’:

Today: Rain. Steady temperature around 48. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Steady temperature around 49. South wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Rain. Temperature falling to around 44 by 4pm. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 45. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Christmas Day: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43.

DES MOINES: REDONDO WAY SOUTH CLOSED, MUDSLIDE IN WOODMONT

“Redondo Rick” Johnson posted the following on Facebook:

“Redondo Way South will be closed along Wooton Park due to water over the road. Salty’s parking lot is flooded. There’s also a mudslide at Woodmont Beach. Drive slow in the area, workers doing their best to combat the flooding. Also don’t drive on the edge of the roadway due to undermining…”

There are multiple mudslides blocking Woodmont beach Drive in Des Moines. This will take a while to clean up. no ETA for reopening pic.twitter.com/RDtKfA0rNa — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) December 20, 2019 FLOODING. Our City staff is working hard to keep the roadways clear. Thank you for your patience as several streets throughout the area are closed due to water over the roadway. Please don't try to drive through standing water, use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/60qGfq4Mwy — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) December 20, 2019

LANDSLIDE CLOSES WOODMONT DRIVE S.

A landslide has permanently closed Woodmont Drive South at Marine View Drive South (map below) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, the city announced.

Local access is still permitted, and detour signs will be posted.

For more information, contact Bonnie Wilkins, City Clerk/Communications Director 206-870-6519 or [email protected].