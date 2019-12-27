Kick off the New Year with a lot of art, exhibits and more at the Highline Heritage Museum (819 SW 152nd Street; map below) during January and February.
Become a member here and enjoy FREE entrance and exhibits!
FIRST FRIDAY – NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM
FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020:
- 6 p.m.: Burien Arts Association/Artists United opening reception
- 7 p.m.: Presentation connecting with our collections. This month: a History of Men’s Saving Tools.
- Museum is FREE and open to the public
TEMPORARY EXHIBITS OPENING RECEPTION
SATURDAY, JAN. 11: 6 – 7 p.m.
- Paul Illian and Al Hostak Exhibits
- Museum Admission – Museum Members FREE
ARTIST’S WORKSHOP: SHEILA COPPOLA
SATURDAY, JAN. 18: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Sponsored by Burien Arts Association
- Art Technique Introduction to the intaglio printing, chine colle techniques before printing. All supplies provided
- Registration $20 (Members $15)
LECTURE: VIETNAMESE LUNAR NEW YEAR
SATURDAY, JAN. 25: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Tet is the Vietnamese New Year and is the most important festival and public holiday in Vietnam
- Museum admission – Members Free
GENEOLOGY STATION LAUNCHING
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Every Wednesday you will able to research your own genealogy – FREE with membership.
WINTER TEMPORARY EXHIBITS
- PAUL ILLIAN (DECEMBER – FEBRUARY) :Explore local places around Highline through the eye of an artist
- HIGHLINE HIGH SCHOOL (DECEMBER – FEBRUARY): Uncovered hidden treasure of Drama Club graffiti
- AL HOSTAK (DECEMBER – FEBRUARY): Highline boxing Champion! Hostak made Ring Magazine’s list of 100 greatest punchers of all time
- SHEILA COPPOLA (JANUARY): Burien Arts Association will be featuring for January the litho and intaglio prints of Sheila
- ARTISTS UNITED – FEATURED ARTIST FOR JANUARY: Beverly Eckley, Patricia Layden, Clare Parfitt, and Debbie Thoma
