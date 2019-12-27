Kick off the New Year with a lot of art, exhibits and more at the Highline Heritage Museum (819 SW 152nd Street; map below) during January and February.

Become a member here and enjoy FREE entrance and exhibits!

FIRST FRIDAY – NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020:

6 p.m.: Burien Arts Association/Artists United opening reception

7 p.m.: Presentation connecting with our collections. This month: a History of Men’s Saving Tools .

Museum is FREE and open to the public

TEMPORARY EXHIBITS OPENING RECEPTION

SATURDAY, JAN. 11: 6 – 7 p.m.

Paul Illian and Al Hostak Exhibits

Museum Admission – Museum Members FREE

ARTIST’S WORKSHOP: SHEILA COPPOLA

SATURDAY, JAN. 18: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Burien Arts Association

Art Technique Introduction to the intaglio printing, chine colle techniques before printing. All supplies provided

Registration $20 (Members $15)

LECTURE: VIETNAMESE LUNAR NEW YEAR

SATURDAY, JAN. 25: 1 – 3 p.m.

Tet is the Vietnamese New Year and is the most important festival and public holiday in Vietnam

Museum admission – Members Free

GENEOLOGY STATION LAUNCHING

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29: Noon – 5 p.m.

Every Wednesday you will able to research your own genealogy – FREE with membership.

WINTER TEMPORARY EXHIBITS