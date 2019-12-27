Kick off the New Year with a lot of art, exhibits and more at the Highline Heritage Museum (819 SW 152nd Street; map below) during January and February.

Highline Heritage Museum

FIRST FRIDAY – NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020:

  • 6 p.m.: Burien Arts Association/Artists United opening reception
  • 7 p.m.:  Presentation connecting with our collections. This month: a History of Men’s Saving Tools.
  • Museum is FREE and open to the public

TEMPORARY EXHIBITS OPENING RECEPTION

SATURDAY, JAN. 11: 6 – 7 p.m.

  • Paul Illian and Al Hostak Exhibits
  • Museum Admission – Museum Members FREE

ARTIST’S WORKSHOP: SHEILA COPPOLA

SATURDAY, JAN. 18: 1 – 3 p.m.

  • Sponsored by Burien Arts Association
  • Art Technique Introduction to the intaglio printing, chine colle techniques before printing. All supplies provided
  • Registration $20 (Members $15)

LECTURE: VIETNAMESE LUNAR NEW YEAR

SATURDAY, JAN. 25: 1 – 3 p.m.

  • Tet is the Vietnamese New Year and is the most important festival and public holiday in Vietnam
  • Museum admission – Members Free

GENEOLOGY STATION LAUNCHING

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29:  Noon – 5 p.m.

  • Every Wednesday you will able to research your own genealogy – FREE with membership.

WINTER TEMPORARY EXHIBITS

  • PAUL ILLIAN (DECEMBER – FEBRUARY) :Explore local places around Highline through the eye of an artist
  • HIGHLINE HIGH SCHOOL (DECEMBER – FEBRUARY): Uncovered hidden treasure of Drama Club graffiti
  • AL HOSTAK (DECEMBER – FEBRUARY): Highline boxing Champion! Hostak made Ring Magazine’s  list of 100 greatest punchers of all time
  • SHEILA COPPOLA (JANUARY): Burien Arts Association will be featuring for January the litho and intaglio prints of Sheila
  • ARTISTS UNITED – FEATURED ARTIST FOR JANUARY: Beverly Eckley, Patricia Layden, Clare Parfitt, and Debbie Thoma