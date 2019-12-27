The Sound Cities Association (SCA) made its 2020 appointments to its Regional Board and Committees for elected officials – as approved by the SCA Board – and three SeaTac City Councilmembers were appointed:

Councilmember Pam Fernald is on the Emergency Management Advisory Committee (EMAC) Deputy Mayor Clyde Hill is on the Joint Recommendations Committee (JRC) Councilmember Peter Kwon is on the PSRC Transportation Policy Board (TPB)



The SCA is composed of all cities in King County except Seattle. According to its website, the Mission of the SCA is to “provide leadership through advocacy, education, mutual support and networking to cities in King County as they act locally and partner regionally to create livable vital communities.”

The SCA Vision Statement is:

“Capitalizing on the diversity of our cities to lead policy change to make the Puget Sound region the best in the world.”

For the full appointment list, click here.