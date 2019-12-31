Dive into the New Year (and new decade – does it actually start in 2020?) at a Polar Bear Plunge being held at Angle Lake in SeaTac on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

This open event will run from 11 a.m. – Noon at Angle Lake’s Manor Club Beach, with the plunge starting at High Noon.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes (perhaps like a local weather reporter?), and bring non-perishable food items or cash to donate to the local food bank.

From the Angle Lake Shore Club blog:

“Join us at the Manor Club Private Beach for the annual Polar Bear Plunge!

We’ll be joining hands at High Noon and then High Tail It through the water to the swim platform and back for small prizes and bragging rights!

Not enough incentive for you to enter the frigid waters – well no reason why not to stand safely on the shores gawking and ridiculing those in the water!

All are welcome.”

Here’s more from the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority:

A polar bear plunge is an event held during the winter where participants enter a body of water despite the low temperature. In the United States, polar bear plunges are usually held to raise money for a charitable organization. In Canada, polar bear swims are usually held on New Year’s Day to celebrate the new year. At Angle Lake – it is both!

Help neighbors in need by generously donating packaged food and cash while event attendees will benefit by being eligible to win fabulous prizes! Simply bring a donation, enjoy a brunch buffet with coffee donated by Starbucks of Normandy Park and cheer or plunge at noon. For a heightened experience wear a costume and bring the kids.

One raffle ticket each will be awarded for:

Simply showing up between 11 and Noon New Years Day at the Manor Club Beach Showing up in costume (if you plan to plunge or not) Bringing non-perishable food items or cash to donate to the food bank (1 ticket per donor) Taking the plunge!



To help ensure that the maximum number of attendees experience winning a prize, only one prize will be awarded per individual.

Photo courtesy Angle Lake Shore Club blog.