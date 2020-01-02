A tree was toppled by wind on Military Road S. near S. 138th Street (map below) in SeaTac Wednesday night, Jan. 1, 2020, knocking over power lines that fell onto a car and trapped two people inside.

There were no injuries.

Police say that one of the lines fell on an occupied vehicle, and two people were temporarily trapped inside but not injured.

The incident happened at around 7:45 p.m.

Two utility poles were affected and electricity was cut for about 3,500 customers.

As of Thursday morning, Jan. 2, around 219 City Light customers were still in the dark.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Military Road South was closed from S. 128th Street to S. 140th Street while repairs were made.