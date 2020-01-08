On Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020, the Violent Offender Task Force arrested 30-year old Richard Purvis at a motel near SeaTac.

Police say that Purvis was wanted for stealing a vehicle, ramming a patrol vehicle and leading deputies on a wrong way New Year’s Eve pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County.

KOMO News reported that the incident began about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 near the Lake Stickney area, when police spotted a stolen BMW from a case reported a few days prior.

Police attempted to pull the driver of the stolen car over but he wouldn’t stop, and that’s when Purvis rammed into the front end of the deputy’s patrol car. He ran several red lights before getting on the southbound lanes of I-5 traveling the wrong way – north.