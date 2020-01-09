The National Weather Services says there is the possibility for light snow or rain/snow mix in the lowlands Thursday and Friday mornings, but the forecast to look closer at is for next week.
Colder temperatures are predicted to start Sunday night (Jan. 12), which will also bring an increased possibility for lowland snow through at least next Wednesday, Jan. 15.
“However, there is much uncertainty with where the snow may fall and how much because it depends on moisture being present,” forecasters said. “But it is best to prepare for that possibility now…”
So be sure to winterize around your house before Sunday night, especially any exposed outdoor pipes..
Detailed 7-Day Forecast:
- Today: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Tonight: Rain likely after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Friday: Rain. High near 43. Windy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Friday Night: Rain. Low around 40. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Saturday: Showers. High near 44. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
- Monday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
- Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
- Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
- Tuesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
- Wednesday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
