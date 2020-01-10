SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open House this weekend:

The first home has so much charm you will fall in love:

A commuters dream, only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle and two miles to the light rail.

On a quarter acre corner lot, your options can become a reality.

Inside the home you have newer appliances and new interior paint/trim.

Main bathroom updated with separate shower and tub.

Original hardwood floors can be exposed.

Territorial views.

Fully finished basement makes an awesome entertainment space.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 11: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

3320 S. 132nd, Tukwila, WA 981686 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $425,000 MLS Number: 1552055 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year Built: 1942 Approximate House SqFt: 1,860 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 11,125 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s) Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Cable TV Gas Available High Speed Internet Patio RV Parking



PHOTOS:

The next Open House is tucked away in the quiet Bellevue community of Casa Hermosa – a charming two bedroom is move in ready with new flooring, fixtures, paint and carpet throughout!

Sip your coffee next to the cozy fireplace while you enjoy the view of well manicured gardens and lawns.

Only minutes from Microsoft, shopping, restaurants, highway 520 and downtown Bellevue, this will not last long!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 11: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

15729 NE 18th St Unit C4, Bellevue, WA 98008 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $339,950 MLS Number: 1552870 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1978 Approximate House SqFt: 854 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio Ground Floor Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS: