The National Weather Service issued a ‘Winter Storm Watch’ early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, warning of a new snow storm system and “total accumulations of up to 5 inches possible.”

“The forecast has changed rapidly over the last 12 hours – and may change more,” prognosticators said.

This revised forecast is for lowlands including areas around SeaTac, Burien, White Center, Tukwila, Renton, Des Moines, Kent, and Federal Way.

The storm watch is for Tuesday evening starting around 4 p.m. through Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020.

“Plan on slippery road conditions this morning,” they said. “Travel could be very difficult this evening into Wednesday morning.”

However, they’re predicting the temps will warm up a bit on Thursday, and return us to our normally rainy winter.

SCHOOLS CLOSED TODAY

Due to weather and road conditions, all Highline Public Schools are closed Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

All scheduled activities, athletics and meetings are canceled. No transportation will be provided to schools outside of our district.

District administrative offices are open.

Here’s the statement:

And here’s the latest 7-day forecast:

Today: Snow likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. Wind chill values between 16 and 26. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tonight: Snow likely, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. Wind chill values between 22 and 27. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 19 and 25. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Wind chill values between 21 and 26. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 1pm . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night: Rain likely before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday: A chance of snow before 10am , then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Friday Night:Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Saturday:Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Saturday Night:Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Sunday:A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Sunday Night:A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. M.L.King Day:A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.



RESOURCES:

Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter: https://burienwa.gov/UserFiles/Servers/Server_11045935/File/News_Events/News_Announcements/Extreme%20Weather%20Shelters%20Info_Flyer_updated%2001132020.pdf National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/sew/ Follow #wawx on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hashtag/wawx?src=hashtag_click Follow Washington Weather Chasers: https://www.facebook.com/WaWxChasers/ School closures/delays: https://www.highlineschools.org WSDOT Seattle Area Traffic Cams: https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/seattle/default.aspx Seattle City Light System Status: http://www.seattle.gov/light/sysstat/ Puget Sound Energy Outage Map: https://www.pse.com/outage/outage-map Follow local weather expert Michael Snyder on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeattleWXGuy

