By Jack Mayne

Because of threats of a winter snowfall, the SeaTac City Council shortened its regular City Council Council meeting Tuesday night (Jan. 14, 2020) to include the public swearing-in of newly elected and elected Councilmembers, as well as the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Sworn-in were newly-elected Councilmember Senayet Negusse, reelected Councilmembers Peter Kwon and Erin Sitterley. Councilmember Takele Gobena was sworn into office in December because he filled a seat vacated earlier by the death on Dec 9, 2018 of Councilmember Amina Ahmed, who was killed in a tragic vehicle collision.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Sitterley was nominated by Councilmember Joel Wachtel and reelected on a voice vote to a second term as Mayor. Councilmember Peter Kwon was nominated to replace Clyde Hill, who did not seek to continue as Deputy Mayor but was nominated by Councilmember Gobena, who was the lone vote for Hill.

With that, the Council was dismissed 15 minutes after starting the session in case of a strong storm, which did not later develop.