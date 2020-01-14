Due to inclement weather, the following items have been removed from Tuesday night’s (Jan. 14, 2020) SeaTac City Council agenda and will be placed on a future meeting agenda:
- Flag Ceremony
- Reception
- Public Comments
- Introductions
- Emergency Management Program presentation
- Key City Issues
- Committee Updates
- New Business
- Council Comments
- Executive Session
Download the revised agenda here.
The shortened meeting will start at 6 p.m. at SeaTac City Hall, located at 4800 S. 188th Street:
