Due to inclement weather, the following items have been removed from Tuesday night’s (Jan. 14, 2020) SeaTac City Council agenda and will be placed on a future meeting agenda:

    • Flag Ceremony
    • Reception
    • Public Comments
    • Introductions
    • Emergency Management Program presentation
    • Key City Issues
    • Committee Updates
    • New Business
    • Council Comments
    • Executive Session

Download the revised agenda here.

The shortened meeting will start at 6 p.m. at SeaTac City Hall, located at 4800 S. 188th Street: