Athletic programs at Tyee, Evergreen and Highline high schools will join the KingCo League, starting in fall 2020, Highline Public Schools announced this week.

Every four years, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) reviews enrollment data to align athletic league assignments for schools in Washington state.

Evergreen, Highline and Tyee will continue to compete at the 2A level but will transition from the South Puget Sound League to the KingCo League.

“These three schools will join similar-sized schools to form a 2A division within KingCo that will provide a positive environment, challenging opportunities and good competition,” the district said.

The new league assignments will begin in the 2020-21 school year.

Athletic programs at Mount Rainier High School will continue to compete at the 4A level in the North Puget Sound League.