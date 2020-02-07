SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a new East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Generously sized eating space or dining room.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.

Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 8: 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20814 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $694,950 MLS Number: 1558236 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2020 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

Next up is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 8: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994 MLS Number: 1520876 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

The final Open House is a charming move-in ready rambler in Tacoma:

Perfect starter home or long term investment.

Walk to McCarver Elementary School, events at the Tacoma Dome or to UW campus, drink lattes at Starbucks, take your loved ones out to enjoy Ezells Famous Fried Chicken.

Host barbecues or play with your furry friends in your spacious backyard.

Take your shoes off, leave your worries at the door, welcome home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 8: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

2318 S. L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $240,000 MLS Number: 1561839 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1890 Approximate House SqFt: 956 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,250 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Cable TV Fenced-Partially RV Parking



PHOTOS:

