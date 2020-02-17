Drivers are being alerted to expect lane closures in the S. 188th Street Tunnel in SeaTac on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21.

Here’s more from the city:

As part of the Port of Seattle ongoing maintenance of its facilities, the westbound and eastbound left lanes in the S. 188th Street tunnel will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21.

The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the Port’s workers conducting a condition assessment of the center area of the tunnel.

Based on the assessment, projects may be added to a list of improvements. Lighting has already been noted as a potential improvement project.

The Port adjusted its hours of lane closure to help minimize impacts on morning and afternoon commute times.

“Thank you for your patience, and please drive carefully.”