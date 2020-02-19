Highline Public Schools Superintendent Susan Enfield has been awarded the 2020 Women in School Leadership Award by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), the district announced Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Dr. Enfield received the award on Friday, Feb. 14 at the AASA national conference.

The award honors exceptional female superintendents who demonstrate excellence in leadership for learning, communications, professionalism and community involvement.

“I am honored to accept this award as recognition of the tremendous work happening in Highline Public Schools and I hope to continue to encourage more women to pursue leadership opportunities and serve as role models for our young women and girls,” Dr. Enfield said.

AASA also honored Shelly Reggiani, executive director, equity and instructional services, North Clackamas Schools, Milwaukie, Ore., and Lesley Bruinton, public relations coordinator, Tuscaloosa City Schools, Tuscaloosa, Ala., with the Women in School Leadership Award.

“Honoring outstanding women in public education has been a longstanding tradition at AASA. I am so pleased to honor these individuals at our National Conference on Education,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of the AASA. “Our program is designed to recognize the exceptional leadership of active, front-line female leaders who are making a positive difference in the lives of students every day.”

For more information about the program, contact Jennifer Rooney, AASA director, meetings and awards, at [email protected].