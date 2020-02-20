Early Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020, police recovered stolen mail, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition from a DUI driver who crashed into two parked cars in SeaTac.

Deputies were dispatched to single-vehicle crash in the 16700 block of 31st Ave. S. in SeaTac (map below).

Dispatchers informed deputies that the car was reported stolen a day earlier in Federal Way.

As they arrived on scene, Deputies noticed the vehicle had crashed into two parked vehicles, and the driver was unresponsive inside the crashed car.

Deputies were able to wake the driver, and detained him after observing signs of impairment.

The driver was in possession of numerous pieces of stolen mail, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition, and was also driving with an invalid license.

He was arrested and booked, and charges are pending.

Photos courtesy SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office