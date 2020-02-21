SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding seven Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a solid, move-in ready home with 4 bedrooms & 1.75 bathrooms across 1640 square feet of living space:

Lots of built-in cabinetry & storage along with large laundry room.

Practical flex room upstairs with even more built-in storage.

Great outdoor space with covered patio for year-round entertaining.

Detached 1-car garage with shop area.

Brand new roof & furnace for peace of mind!

Convenient to light rail, Hwys 518, 509 and just minutes to SeaTac Airport & DT Seattle.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 22: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

7403 8th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $399,000 MLS Number: 1566356 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1944 Approximate House SqFt: 1,640 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,150 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Security System



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2787.5195016976177!2d-122.36861194888017!3d47.682641690612996!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490142faa837f83%3A0x5e7d74eef761e750!2s7403%208th%20Ave%20NW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098117!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304391761!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2787.5195016976177!2d-122.36861194888017!3d47.682641690612996!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490142faa837f83%3A0x5e7d74eef761e750!2s7403%208th%20Ave%20NW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098117!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304391761!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The next home is a captivating and charming Ballard Bungalow:

This home has been renovated while maintaining its period charm.

Entire main floor has very good natural light.

Hardwood floors with dark inlays throughout the main.

Dining room and living room feature beautiful built-ins.

Over-sized kitchen with spacious eating bar.

Both bathrooms have been updated.

Downstairs boasts a large bonus room and a dedicated den area.

Dream, flat back yard with shed.Ideal location is just minutes from the heart of Ballard.

Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 22: 1:30 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

7403 8th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $774,950 MLS Number: 1564844 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1913 Approximate House SqFt: 1,820 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,218 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2846.977454784974!2d-122.3686065842592!3d47.68263807918978!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490142faa837f83%3A0x5e7d74eef761e750!2s7403%208th%20Ave%20NW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098117!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581702115167!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2846.977454784974!2d-122.3686065842592!3d47.68263807918978!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490142faa837f83%3A0x5e7d74eef761e750!2s7403%208th%20Ave%20NW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098117!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581702115167!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The next Open House is a new East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Generously sized eating space or dining room.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.

Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 21: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20814 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $694,950 MLS Number: 1558236 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2020 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The next home is For Rent – 2 individual bedrooms available – at $900 per room – w/a shared Full Bath on the 1st floor:

Owner lives in Townhouse.

Located at the corner of 40th Ave NE & Sand Point Way NE.

2nd Floor has a shared Kitchen, Dining rm, Living rm, half bath rm, access to the washer/dryer.

Owner occupies the 3rd Floor.

The home is across the street from the Children’s Hospital, 5 mins away from UW Campus, street parking, Bus stops near by.

3-6-9-12 month leases will all be considered.

Utilities included per bedroom.

WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 21: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

4701 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $900/month MLS Number: 1566880 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.25 Year Built: 2006 Approximate House SqFt: 1,520 s.f.



INCLUDED IN RENT:

Cable Garbage Heat Homeowner Dues Hot Water Power Security System Sewer Water



APPLIANCES PROVIDED:

Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Microwave Range/Oven Refrigerator Washer/Dryer See Remarks



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2788.5414603307363!2d-122.28678874888081!3d47.663513391935986!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54901482e6a88597%3A0x275b4d2c8d7f1308!2s4701%20Sand%20Point%20Way%20NE%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098105!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304453321!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2788.5414603307363!2d-122.28678874888081!3d47.663513391935986!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54901482e6a88597%3A0x275b4d2c8d7f1308!2s4701%20Sand%20Point%20Way%20NE%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098105!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304453321!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Next up – location, location, location! Welcome to Sixty-01 Condos, located in the triangle of Bellevue/Redmond/Kirkland w/easy access to 405/520, Microsoft, Nintendo, Google, shops & restaurants:

This 2BR 1.5BA features vaulted ceilings, open concept below, new carpet, kitchen w/breakfast bar, deck, storage space, large bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings, large pantry, AND space to park 2 cars!

Complex amenities include: 3 lakes, 4 pools, gym, sauna, tennis courts, and a restaurant!

No rental cap, a must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 22: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

6351 139th Ave NE, Unit 22, Redmond, WA 98052 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $399,950 MLS Number: 1567386 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year Built: 1969 Approximate House SqFt: 1,060 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio Top Floor Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2788.5624109633322!2d-122.15603354888084!3d47.663121191962944!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54906d4eeb4c55e3%3A0xb00760b74c3c7521!2s6351%20139th%20Ave%20NE%20%2322%2C%20Redmond%2C%20WA%2098052!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304585704!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2788.5624109633322!2d-122.15603354888084!3d47.663121191962944!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54906d4eeb4c55e3%3A0xb00760b74c3c7521!2s6351%20139th%20Ave%20NE%20%2322%2C%20Redmond%2C%20WA%2098052!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304585704!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The next Open House is an outstanding 2-story home at the end of a cul de sac:

Great floorplan with 3 bedrooms up and office on the main.

Generous living room adjoining the kitchen with island.

Private backyard with a brand new deck that backs to a greenbelt.

Range, microwave & DW are less than 2 years old and all stay! Furnace, AC and HWT are less than 5 years old.

2-car garage with overhead storage.

Close to Paine Field and easy access to I-5, Hwy 525/526 and amenities.

This home is move-in ready so dont wait!

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

1811 97th Place SW, Everett, WA 98204 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $475,000 MLS Number: 1566355 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2006 Approximate House SqFt: 1,986 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,227 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Cul-de-sac



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2775.3390482035416!2d-122.26154244887316!3d47.91018137484826!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54900148c82aeffb%3A0x713d0d8886a11347!2s1811%2097th%20Pl%20SW%2C%20Everett%2C%20WA%2098204!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304616905!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2775.3390482035416!2d-122.26154244887316!3d47.91018137484826!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54900148c82aeffb%3A0x713d0d8886a11347!2s1811%2097th%20Pl%20SW%2C%20Everett%2C%20WA%2098204!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304616905!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The final Open House is a 3 bedroom tri level home in well established Elk Run neighborhood with many updates!

EPA certified cast iron fireplace stove keeps the living room, and in fact the whole house cozy!

New flooring and carpeting.

New Appliances and Kitchen Cabinets.

Master suite with 3/4 bath and walk in closet!

Plenty of garage and off street parking!

Enjoy your serene backyard deck that backs to a greenbelt.

Garden shed stays with the house.

Close to newly built Tahoma High School!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 22: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

27403 226th Ave SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $450,000 MLS Number: 1567180 Bedrooms: 3 Year Built: 1990 Approximate House SqFt: 1,986 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,554 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Deck Fenced-Partially



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2804.9063680528534!2d-122.0429391488903!3d47.3564087131186!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549060002470bdf1%3A0x3fba7c0a58149faa!2s27403%20226th%20Ave%20SE%2C%20Maple%20Valley%2C%20WA%2098038!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304660902!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2804.9063680528534!2d-122.0429391488903!3d47.3564087131186!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549060002470bdf1%3A0x3fba7c0a58149faa!2s27403%20226th%20Ave%20SE%2C%20Maple%20Valley%2C%20WA%2098038!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1582304660902!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>