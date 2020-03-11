The Port of Seattle announced Wednesday, March 11, 2020 that it has cancelled the April 1 and April 5 planned sailings of the Seattle 2020 cruise season:

“This region is in a public health emergency and we will cancel the first two sailings of our cruise season,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Peter Steinbrueck. “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority.”

The Port will continue working with first responders, cruise lines, and local leaders, and consider current public health guidance, as well as enhanced actions that the cruise lines are undertaking, to determine future sailings.

The cancelled April 1 and April 5 sailings are “port of call” sailings, which means that the vessel makes a one-day stop in Seattle on its way to a different destination.

The overwhelming majority of sailings at the Port of Seattle are “homeport” sailings. For a homeport sailing, passengers begin and end their cruise in Seattle. Local suppliers provide the vessel with goods and supplies, and guests often spend time in the region before or after their cruise. As a result, each homeport sailing creates approximately $4 million in business activity for the region. Cruise season in Seattle generates nearly $900 million in business activity and supports 5,500 jobs.