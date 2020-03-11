Highline Public Schools announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that they are preparing for school closures, after Gov. Inslee announced a ban on groups of 250 of more gathering due to the coronavirus outbreak:

This is the first of several communications over the coming days based on the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation.

This morning, Governor Inslee and Public Health Seattle & King County asked school districts in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to prepare for potential school closures that could last weeks or months. We are anticipating an order to close in the coming days.

We know this raises all kinds of questions and implications including childcare needs for our staff and families, school meals, graduation, and much more. We are working on plans to address a range of impacts, and we will be in constant communication as we work through these issues.

Superintendent Susan Enfield says:

“The coronavirus outbreak is an unprecedented regional crisis.

“It will take all of us working together to get through it–and we will get through it.”