SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend:

The first one is a BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED home in the up and coming neighborhood of White Center!

This home has all the updates including refinished hardwoods, new windows, roof and plumbing.

Main floor features a light filled livingroom with wood-burning fireplace and three bedrooms.

Downstairs includes a lg family room with 2nd fireplace, 3/4 bathroom and a 4th bedroom/office.

Don’t miss the extra large back yard with alley access.

Perfect for additional garage or DADU?

Near shops/restaurants and busline.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 14: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

10845 10th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $575,000 MLS Number: 1573296 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1959 Approximate House SqFt: 2,030 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,622 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Fenced-Partially Gas Available Outbuildings



PHOTOS:

Next, nestled at the end of a quiet road sits this hidden gem:

Beautifully remodeled & fully permitted home with NEW: roof, siding, landscaping, paint, wiring, plumbing, windows, doors, appliances, floors, cabinets, quartz countertops, furnace & more!

Master features en-suite 5 piece bath with spa-like shower & soaking tub.

Enjoy entertaining on the 480 sqft deck with territorial views.

Potential for ADU/MIL, possible income opportunity.

Mins to I-5 with an easy commute to downtown Seattle & airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

5150 S. 117th Street, Seattle, WA 98178 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $624,950 MLS Number: 1575319 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1963 Approximate House SqFt: 2,400 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,270 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wet Bar Bath Off Master Security System



PHOTOS:

Next up is a move-in ready rambler – one level living!

Impeccable home is in top condition.

Great looking home adorned by covered front porch.

Well-sized front room with new carpets and complete with fireplace.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite tile counters.

Spacious dining room with slider to Trex deck and manicured back yard.

Master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom.

Dream utility room adjoins den and craft room area.

Located on the 3rd Green.Enjoy Golf Course, Territorial and Mt views!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 14: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 15: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

1222 N. Frace Street, Tacoma, WA 98406 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $449,950 MLS Number: 1576765 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1984 Approximate House SqFt: 1,604 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,000 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room High Tech Cabling Skylights Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

Welcome home! This Richmond Beach Home features Olympic and Puget Sound views:

Beautiful Brazilian walnut floors throughout main level.

Viking range and Sub-Zero fridge.

New tankless water heater.

New Gas Furnace.

30 year roof.

Electrical updated with 220V.

This home has been wonderfully cared for.

Indulge in the master bath soaking tub.

Enjoy the fully fenced yard with a established gardens.

Potential for MIL.

Plumbed and electrical installed for outdoor kitchen.

Richmond Beach is a walk away.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20234 23rd Place NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,048,000 MLS Number: 1575400 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.75 Year Built: 1968 Approximate House SqFt: 2,460 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,885 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Built-In Vacuum Dble Pane/Strm Windw French Doors Security System



PHOTOS:

The final Open House is a new East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Generously sized eating space or dining room.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.

Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 14: 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 15: 1 – 5 p.m.



WHERE:

20814 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $694,950 MLS Number: 1558236 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2020 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS: