Starting Monday, March 16, 2020, the City of SeaTac will close all City Facilities to the public.

The public closure effects:

City Hall Community Center Valley Ridge Community/Teen Center Maintenance Facility



All City parks will be closed and gates at the park will be locked. The Parks Department will be closing all City park restrooms.

City Hall elevators will be locked for the third floor. Staff will need to utilize their employees badges to access the third floor of City Hall.

City Hall front doors will remain unlocked during regular business hours. The first and second floors of the City Hall building, including second floor tenants, will be accessible to the public.

During this public closure, the Permit Counter will accept permit applications, resubmittals and issue permits from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. People with general inquiries will need to either call or email staff. Customers will need to call 206-973-4750 to be let up the elevator. Permit Center staff will regulate the flow of customers.

