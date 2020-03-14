On March 6, 2020, SeaTac Police undercover detectives, assisted by the Criminal Investigative Unit and Patrol, along with undercover units from Burien, Sound Transit and the Gang Unit, executed three search warrants at residences in the City of SeaTac and Tukwila.

Police say that these warrants were the culmination of an investigation that involved two subjects who were actively growing/trafficking illegal marijuana in two of the residences.

Detective Grotzky was the lead detective on the investigation which resulted in the following:

1,039 marijuana plants in various stages of growth Over 4 pounds of processed marijuana



Seizure of:

$137,776 in cash 4 vehicles 3 residences One suspect booked for Investigation VUCSA



The investigation is still ongoing with the potential for more arrests and seizures.

“Excellent work by Detective Grotzky and all involved.”