On Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, Port of Seattle Commission President Peter Steinbrueck, Executive Director Steve Metruck, and Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle discussed how Sea-Tac Airport is continuing its mission to serve the public, along with the steps being taken to keep the public safe during their travels.

SEA is open and operating, but it is not business as usual right now. This time last year 50,000 passengers would be headed through security checkpoints at SEA at the beginning of the spring break travel season. Right now, the airport is averaging 16,000 passengers through the checkpoints.

We have made many operational adjustments at SEA in response to the changing public health landscape.

Two weeks ago, we shared new protocols underway here to disinfect high touch areas in the airport and on buses, increased our public health information throughout the airport, and we installed more than 140 hand sanitizer stations with 100 more to go.

Most airport dining and retail tenants are open for business, but with reduced operating hours and food service. Ten shops and restaurants are closed temporarily. Enhanced disinfection and personal hygiene protocols are in place.

People are traveling less. Airlines operating at SEA suspended flights to mainland China (Beijing and Shanghai), Osaka, Amsterdam and Paris and reduced service to destinations such as Seoul, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Dubai, Dublin, London, and Frankfurt. The federal government instituted travel restrictions on China, Iran, the UK, Ireland, and 26 other European countries.

Every day our federal partners, our tenants, our passengers, and the Port face new circumstances. We continue to adapt to meet our mission to serve our region through air travel while enhancing protocols to maintain the safety, health, and well-being of passengers and employees using the airport.

This is a very difficult period for everyone involved in aviation, travel, and trade. SEA is working urgently with our tenants and partners to discuss how the Port can effectively join federal, state, and local relief packages to support businesses and workers across our industries.

