The King County Sheriff’s Office says that a man in his late teens/early 20s was shot in the leg in the 13700 block of 24th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below) Tuesday night, Mar. 17, 2020.

Police say the shooting happened outside the SeaTac Community Center near the basketball courts.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

Police say that the suspect fled on foot, and a K9 track was conducted, but the suspect was not located.

No motive or suspect description was given.