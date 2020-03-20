SPONSORED :

SEATTLE WEEKEND EVENT PLANNER

MARCH 19-22, 2020

With growing cautions for group gatherings lately, please see the list below of fun indoor and at-home activities:

POPULAR BOOKS/AUDIOBOOKS:

PRESENT OVER PERFECT

This book throws a positive spin on being present in the landscape of your life in the middle of mess. EVIL HAS A NAME

This gripping story for true-crime fans unravels how the Golden State Killer was caught and arrested by forensic criminologist. ME: ELTON JOHN AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Taron Edgerton, the star of the film Rocketman narrates this tell-all story in Elton John’s first and only official biography. BECOMING

Michelle Obama reads her inspiring memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling she invites listeners into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her – from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.



POPULAR ON NETFLIX/HULU

THE LAST THING HE WANTED

Anne Hathaway stars in this action packed film about a journalist trying to break a story discovers an international arms deal. When a family member is involved will she become involved or will her story flourish? LOVE IS BLIND

Netflix unleashed its reality tv version of the Bachelor, watch as singles meet and date on the other side of the wall, will they fall in love without ever seeing one another and prove to us that love is blind? LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

On Wednesday, Hulu unleashes a new miniseries featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. This miniseries is based on the best-selling novel and uncovers the discrepancies in Elena’s life as the person who burned down her home is uncovered. LOCKE & KEY

The Locke children explore different keys and unique powers which ends up awakening a demon, stopping at nothing to steal them. THE FOREIGNER

A businessman seeks justice for his daughter killed in the act of terrorism, watch Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan bring this action-packed story to life. A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

Witness a hilarious story unravel covering three under-appreciated moms as they rebel against the expectations brought on by Christmas. The perfect holiday doesn’t exist, especially when entertaining their own mothers. TO ALL THE BOYS

The sequel to All the Boys, P.S. I Still Love You follows Lara Jean and Peter returning as lovebirds. LETTERKENNY

The show revolves around three eccentric small town characters following a group of friends and their wit. CHARLOTTE’S WEB

The classic movie Charlotte’s web comes to life on Hulu, a great feel-good family-friendly story.



NEW BOARD GAMES

THE AWKWARD STORY TELLER

This game is fun for the whole family! This party game is a mood booster that gets participants thinking up plot twists for their story. THE GAME OF THINGS

This humorous game will have you hearing things you wont believe! You pick a topic, write a response and friends and family guess who said what in this hilarious game in a box. DINOSAUR ISLAND

In Dinosaur Island, you compete with up to three friends to build the most lucrative and exciting dino park. You’ll take turns genetically reengineering dinosaurs, hiring research and marketing specialists, constructing park enclosures, shops, and restaurants, and mopping up the blood as your dinos inevitably run wild and maul visitors into a fine pulp.



CHILDREN’S PLAYTIME

BOB ROSS

A great activity for the whole family, especially with older kids is to have a paint night! Head to Netflix, pull out your paintbrushes and choose an episode of Bob Ross. Try your best at painting a masterpiece or have fun with it! SENSORY BIN

Make a homemade sensory bin and become an archaeologist for the day! Fill a tub with dry rice or beans and bury dinosaur toys to unearth with spoons or fingers. CARD GAMES

Dust off a deck of cards and entertain yourself for hours with new and old games like the Devil’s Grip, Chain solitaire, the Idiot, and much more. Check out this list of card games and how to play them. TENT TIME

Clear a space in a section of your home for a tent and create an imaginative play-land celebrating the creativity of your child. TORNADO IN A JAR

Use this classic experiment with a clear, round bottle and have the kids fill it with water and dish soap. Shake it to create a tornado of your own. DIY HAND SANITIZER

You may have noticed hand sanitizer is hard to find on the shelves. Make your own at home as a fun family activity! You’ll need 99% isopropyl alcohol, 3% hydrogen peroxide, and 98% glycerin along with distilled water. Follow the steps here .



