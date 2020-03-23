The King County Sheriff’s Office / SeaTac Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 15200 block of International Blvd S. in SeaTac (map below) early Monday morning, Mar. 23, 2020.

Police say that two victims were found in a vehicle. Both had been shot.

One of the victims who was shot – a 19-year old man – sadly has died. The other male – a 21-year old – remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

No suspect information has yet been released.

KCSO Major Crimes is responding.