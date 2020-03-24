The King County Sheriff’s Office / SeaTac Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding more information about Monday morning’s double shooting of two men in SeaTac.

Police say that early Monday morning, Mar. 23, 2020, at 1:15 a.m., a 911 call came in after a caller saw a vehicle stopped in the travel lanes in the 15200 block of International Blvd S. in SeaTac (map below).

Two males were located in the vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, a 19-year old male and 21-year old male, were transported by Medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

After arriving at the hospital, the 19-year old male died from his injures.

As of Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020, the 21-year old male remains in critical condition.

King County Major Crimes Detectives are investigating this incident but are seeking the public’s help.

If anyone has information about it they are urged to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311.