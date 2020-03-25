By Jack Mayne

On Tuesday night, Mar. 24, 2020, the SeaTac City Council chambers was largely empty, with only Mayor Erin Sitterley, City Clerk Kristina Gregg and a few city officials present, as the result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Councilmembers handled some routine business at this regular meeting, with members “attending” by video link from their respective residences.

No in-person comments

The agenda noted that “in order to keep our residents, Council, and staff healthy, the City Council will not hear any in-person public comments during this COVID-19 public health emergency. If you wish to submit a public comment, please email your comments to [email protected] by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.”

The Council was told by the clerk there were three public comments and all three will be placed on the city website.

Tech back up

The Council also authorized a contract with Mosaic Technologies to implement a Disaster Recovery solution for the city.

The City currently does regular regular backups of its data network and stores these backups both onsite and in cloud storage locations, but it is not adequate to support continued operation in the event the physical network infrastructure is compromised due to a disaster, which could take weeks or months to rebuild the and get it up and running. The proposed solution would provide a virtual replication of critical hardware and software in a matter of hours after a disaster.

Costs for the first year are estimated at $91,969, which includes software, software maintenance, initial setup, and cloud storage. Ongoing costs are estimated at $44,000 per year for cloud replication and storage.