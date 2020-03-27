This week, the City of SeaTac announced that it has made changes to City Operations in order to comply with the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, all but critically essential employees were sent home in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. This meant changes to some limited City Operations. As of Thursday, March 26, the Permit Center and Finance Counter shut down their limited public hours to just an appointment-based system.

In addition, the City has shut down Grandview Dog Park and the Des Moines Creek Trail to the public. These two public amenities were previously kept open while other parks and facilities were shuttered.

Previously, on March 16, the City closed all City Facilities to the public in response to the Governor’s order. The City moved a majority of its workforce to a telecommuting option in order to limit any spread of the virus. That closure effected City Hall, SeaTac Community Center, Senior Center, Valley Ridge Community/Teen Center and the Maintenance Facility.

All City parks are closed and gates at the parks are locked. All City park restrooms are locked. A skeleton staff of maintenance workers will continue to pick up park trash on a less regular schedule than normal.

The Meal on Wheels program continues for our most vulnerable residents. In addition, the Human Services Coordinator is in regular contact with funded human services agencies and is keeping track of which agencies are currently in operation and providing services to SeaTac residents. This information is being posted on the City website. The City is collaborating with agencies in pooling resources and supplies for people in need. City staff continues to individually assist people in crisis on a case-by-case basis. Finally, Human Services is working closely with local food banks and distributing food.

This week the City updated its home page of its website with three separate COVID-19 pages in order to connect residents and business owners with resources:

The City will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make necessary administrative or operational decisions when deemed appropriate