From the Port of Seattle:

March 27, 2020 COVID-19 Weekly Update

This update summarizes Port actions to maintain the health, safety, and well-being of our employees, travelers, and community, while maintaining essential operations. Information changes rapidly. Please bookmark our website and check social media channels daily.

Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is in effect. Port facilities and operations play an essential role in the region’s supply chain and economy. We remain open to serve essential travel and trade needs. We are doing everything possible to support those staying home, while keeping Port facilities safe for those who do essential work.

Still, it is not business as usual right now. The volume of daily passengers departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) dropped this week to 6,000 and less every day, down by more than 85 percent. Airlines canceled 321 international flights for March and 567 for April. Airlines flying domestic routes significantly reduced flights across networks.The sudden and severe decline in activity creates new, urgent challenges for every business and worker in our airport economy.

Our maritime industries, particularly cruise, face similar urgent challenges with the global suspension of operations.

Next week on April 1, Port Commissioners will meet virtually to determine immediate economic relief proposals for Port tenants, and principles to guide our recovery strategies for the broader community. The agenda and details on how to participate in the meeting will be emailed and posted online shortly.

News This Week:

The Port of Seattle Commission met virtually on March 24. Port Commissioners heard presentations on the COVID-19 Financial Overview , including impacts to the airport and cruise season, and the Maritime Division COVID-19 Response .

, including impacts to the airport and cruise season, and the . The 2020 cruise season is indefinitely suspended until the resolution of the public health emergency. Read the press release.

Beginning on March 24, 2020 the Port will not collect per-trip fees charged to on-demand taxi and flat-rate drivers serving SEA Airport for a period of 90 days. We continue to assess relief options for other impacted businesses. Read the statement.

The Port closed parking lots at Jack Block, Terminal 107, and Terminal 105 parks to support the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order and discourage gatherings.

A TSA officer at SEA tested positive for COVID-19. The officer last worked the morning shift on March 21 at Checkpoint 5. Checkpoint 5 closed for additional cleaning on March 24 and re-opened on March 25.

Please visit our website for many more updates about actions and protocols at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Maritime Facilities as well as information for employees and community partners, how to stay healthy, and other resources.