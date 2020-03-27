While in-person tax preparation locations are now closed due to COVID-19, United Way of King County is offering free online tax preparation services.

There are two convenient free web-based filing options available to you, your family members, and your community.

United Way is offering free online tax preparation services through the end of tax season.

Self-filing Online for Free:

File your taxes online for free with United Way’s www.MyFreeTaxes.com platform or find other free filing options available to you at www.IRS.gov/FreeFile.

Need help navigating MyFreeTaxes? Call our toll-free hotline, 1-833-540-0800, for assistance 10AM-8PM Monday to Friday and 10AM-1:30PM Saturday and Sunday.

Virtual Tax Preparation Service:

United Way is now offering a virtual tax preparation option that allows clients to securely upload tax documents and get connected to United Way’s tax experts to remotely prepare tax returns.

Visit www.FreeTaxExperts.org to begin the process.

