Last week our sister site The Normandy Park Blog covered the start of Normandy Park’s ‘Heart in the Park’ movement, meant to show support for those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic fight.

And now, video blogger #ShanzDev has done a video showcasing this growing local tribute – created by Friends of Normandy Park – that has now gone international.

Watch her video below:

DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE HEART!

Download your heart file at Friends of Normandy Park Foundation here:

“We will get through this. Together,” ShanzDev said.

