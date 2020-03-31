A message during this time of crisis from SeaTac City Councilmember Peter Kwon:

Dear friends and neighbors,

As we all deal with this global pandemic, many of our local businesses are struggling, some have closed, and some have even closed permanently which is a great loss to our community. Because of the bleak economic forecast and challenges, when a small business closes in our area it will likely not be replaced for years to come which will dramatically and negatively impact our neighborhoods, sense of place, and remove jobs.

When we support our businesses, businesses also support us through the years by giving back to the community with not only jobs, but also things like back-to-school drives, sponsorship of local teams, advertising that helps our news media keep us informed, and providing safe and friendly spaces to meet our neighbors.

Especially during this crisis I’ve been trying very hard to keep my spending local and buying what I can afford to help keep our local businesses open. I hope you are too.

Now is the time to show our love for our local small businesses by helping them stay open through this crisis.

Please support our local businesses when you can. Together, we’ll get through this.

With much gratitude,

Peter Kwon